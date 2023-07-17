$37.5M graphite mining grant gets bipartisan praise from Alaska delegation, governor

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A multimillion-dollar grant to advance graphite mining near Nome was praised Monday by the Alaska Congressional Delegation and Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

The Department of Defense has given a $37.5 million grant to Graphite One, which plans to advance the development of a U.S.-based supply chain for the mineral, according to a news release from the delegation.

“Once operational, production from Graphite One will substantially reduce the U.S.’ wholesale dependence on China and other nations for natural graphite,” the release said. “For at least three decades, the U.S. has imported 100 percent of its supply of this critical mineral, which is used for everything from headphones to the advanced rechargeable batteries in smartphones and electric vehicles.”

The project is located about 37 miles north of Nome, at the Graphite Creek prospect. According to the release, the U.S. Geological Survey determined the prospect is the largest natural graphite deposit in the country.

In addition to the mining of Graphite Creek, Graphite One also plans to extend to a battery anode manufacturing facility in Washington state, according to the release. That will be co-located with a battery recycling plant.

“I congratulate the team at Graphite One, and I thank the Department of Defense for recognizing the immense value of this project. I look forward to the economic and security benefits it will provide in Alaska and across the nation,” Sen. Lisa Murkowski said in the release.

Sen. Dan Sullivan called the grant “great news for our state and our country,” and added, “It’s also significant for our country’s national security. We must end America’s dependence on China for critical minerals like graphite, which are necessary for alternative energy sources as well as defense technologies.”

“This Department of Defense grant award of $37.5 million under the Defense Production Act is an investment in Alaskan jobs and America’s self-sufficiency in the 21st century,” Rep. Mary Peltola said in the release.

Dunleavy also released a statement on the grant, saying, “Thank you to the Department of Defense for recognizing the importance of Alaska’s vast mineral wealth, one example being Graphite One. ... Because of projects like Graphite One, we’ll continue to lead in producing natural resources like critical minerals and even oil and natural gas.”

The governor also thanked the delegation for their efforts in getting the grant.

According to the delegation, citing the International Energy Agency, the demand for graphite around the world for clean energy technologies “could increase 25-fold—by 2,500 percent—by 2040.”

The company says the grant will allow for the accelerated completion of a feasibility study, of which the total cost is around $75 million. The grant will cover half the funding with the company covering the other half.

Graphite One plans to make a production decision once the feasibility study is complete.

Anthony Huston, founder and CEO of Graphite One, said the company expects the feasibility study to take 15 to 18 months to complete.

Huston said he is not aware of any organized opposition to the project.

“We are happy to discuss any concerns stakeholders may have about the project and demonstrate our commitment to building an environmentally sound project that will benefit the communities of the region, the State of Alaska, and the nation,” Huston said.

Alaska’s News Source has reached out to the Bering Straits Native Corporation, as well as state environmental groups, for comment and will update this story as we receive responses.

To read the Alaska delegation’s full statements on the grant, click here.

