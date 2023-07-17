Alaska Native Medical Center working on answers to federal governance questions

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium and Southcentral Foundation say in a press release that they are working together to fix problems found by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicare Services “collaboratively and swiftly.”

ANTHC lost its “deemed status” on July 12. Deemed status means a medical facility is accredited and can bill the federal government for Medicare services. At this stage, however, despite losing that status, ANTHC is allowed to continue to treat Medicare patients and receive federal funding for those services.

The ANTHC statement says the issues have nothing to do with the quality of care patients are receiving. Rather, ANTHC says in the statement that “governance issues” are the reason for the federal action.

The institution must submit a corrective plan and says that the plan will be delivered to the federal government this week.

As a result of the federal action, the Alaska Health Facilities and Licensing unit will step in to conduct a follow-up to confirm compliance with regulatory requirements and that the center’s accreditation could potentially be in question.

A medical center spokesperson, when asked in an email what would happen if the new action plan is not approved, wrote that the center is “confident this issue will be resolved and will not speculate on hypothetical scenarios.”

The Alaska Native Medical Center is a 172-bed facility in Anchorage and is the largest and most comprehensive hospital in the Alaska Tribal Health System.

