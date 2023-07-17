Beautification project takes root in Town Square Park

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Even on a rainy day, the colorful designs in Town Square Park in Downtown Anchorage can clearly be seen. From flowers to cultural designs, the eye-catching artwork is part of an ongoing beautification project that two local artists and other volunteers have been working on for months.

Artist and muralist Ziggy Zeigler has been donating his time to the project in an effort to clean up the park and brighten up the lives of people passing by.

“Even for the people that have to deal with homelessness — it makes them smile,” Zeigler said. “Color is a great medium ... and it doesn’t work right away but it works over time. It’s kind of one of them things that will have an effect over time with these folks — and it already has. A lot of them have really taken a lot of pride in it.”

Zeigler painted several layers of cultural designs on the stairs that represent different Alaska Native cultures.

“The first level up here represents the Athabaskan people, which is the people that represent this area of Alaska,” Zeigler said. “I actually got permission from one of the chiefs to do that [design]. The symbol there of the staff with the feathers and the tail there is their symbol of the Athabaskan people. I put that on the very top tier because they are the people of this area.”

Zeigler hasn’t done it all on his own — Tracy Wilson and other volunteers have also been working to help the cause.

“It’s really nice to have those rewards and the feedback from the community that what we’re doing is good, it’s good, and it’s really made everybody happy,” Wilson said. “I’ve even noticed that some of the homeless people have toned their mood down quite a bit and they’re more happy.”

It’s even been compelling tourists and the community to come into the area.

“I’ve been here every summer and it’s nice to see flowers around here. Especially with the new designs on the stairs, it’s quite attractive,” said Louie Jones, an Alaska Native and Anchorage resident.

“There’s been a lot more people coming into the park, people taking pictures of it too. It’s become quite a tourist attraction in itself in a way,” Zeigler said. “It changes the attitude of the park too, it brightens it up, is what it does. Brings light where there’s darkness, through color.”

Around the park, Zeigler has also painted 20 chess or checkerboards.

“You know like they say, if you build them they will come, so I figured if I put enough chess boards out people will come,” said Zeigler.

The project will likely take another month or so to complete, depending on the weather. Zeigler has now opened up the project to the community for anyone who wants to help. Even after his painting days are over, the artist hopes there will be future additions to the project.

“When I’m gone, when I pass or whatever that they will keep this going,” Zeigler said.

