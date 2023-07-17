Body of respected North Slope scientist recovered after rafting accident

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The body of a respected North Slope scientist has been recovered after a rafting accident claimed his life earlier this month.

On Sunday around 3 p.m., rafters on the Chulitna River found the body of John “Craig” George about seven and a half air miles down the river from the original search location, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch.

Troopers responded with a helicopter to recover George’s remains, which were taken to Fairbanks and released to a funeral home.

George, 70, of Utqiaġvik, was in a group with four other rafters in two rafts when one of the rafts overturned and George fell into the river on July 5. A helicopter rescued the four other rafters.

Troopers searched for George but were unable to locate him.

Days after the accident, North Slope Borough Government and External Affairs Director D.J. Fauske wrote a tribute to his friend and colleague on Facebook.

“He was kind, gentle, humble, funny, and could teach you something without you even knowing you were in the middle of an academic lesson. No such thing as a dumb question to him. ‘Keep asking questions, kids, don’t ever stop learning,’” Fauske wrote.

“It’s been a pleasure working for my hometown borough, and people like Craig were a big part of the reason. He helped so many people and helped preserve and protect an Inupiat culture that was judged and stereotyped for years by outsiders. He helped combine thousands of years of traditional local Inupiat knowledge with world class technology and data. He was the first to publish how long whales could live and worked with men like the late Harry Brower Sr. to learn where they had their calves. ...

“... Thank you for leaving us your science, wisdom, and beautiful songs and I will pray for not only you, my friend, but your wonderful wife and your greatest accomplishments, your two sons.”

