Showers remain, with drier and warmer conditions by weeks end

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s been a wet 48 hours across Southcentral and while most of the rain has exited, we’ll still see some scattered to periodic rain showers. Today we’ll see the heaviest rain remain near Prince William Sound, where up to .75″ of rain looks possible for Western Prince William Sound. While inland areas can still expect to see some rain, it will be in stark contrast to what occurred over the weekend. Many inland areas will only see upwards of .20 inches of rain throughout the day.

With the low responsible for the widespread low shifting south, we’ll still hold onto cloud coverage and keep daily rain showers in the forecast. A better chance for rain sweeps in from the east, as an easterly wave out of Canada propagates westward. The better chance for rain overnight into Tuesday will be the Copper River Basin into the Mat-Su Valley. Areas south will still see some showery activity, although it will be largely due to the low still churning in the Gulf of Alaska.

Highs through the middle of the week stay in the low to mid-60s, with drier and sunnier conditions returning by week’s end. It’s possible we could see daily highs warm into the upper 60s into the weekend.

Following a few weeks of sunny and dry conditions, Southeast is gearing up for cloudier and wetter conditions returning to the panhandle. Rain will be light today, with scattered to periodic showers into Tuesday. While the first half of the week will be largely dry, there is an increased chance for widespread rain into the weekend. Highs for most of the week remain in the 60s.

Across the state, we’re expected to see thunderstorms and haze through the Interior, fog along the slope and fairly quiet and mild conditions out west.

Have a wonderful Monday!

