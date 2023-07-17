Trio of Alaskans take on American Ninja Warrior

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Three Alaskans are competing on the national stage of the sports entertainment show “American Ninja Warrior” on Monday.

Nick Hansen, also known as the Eskimo Ninja from Unalakleet, has been on the show for 10 seasons now, and Michael Snell III from Fairbanks for five, but newcomer Forest Strick from Wasilla joins them as an Alaskan who took to the course for the first time.

“It was [the] first time Forest got to get out there and being the Eskimo Ninja and being on the show for 10 seasons, it was really awesome for me to have an opportunity to showcase other athletes ... and to have a chance to compete alongside them,” Hansen said.

Snell says that while the courses become more challenging each year, the athletes train harder to be prepared for the increased difficulty.

“It does not stagnate. You cannot get really comfortable. You always have to be on your toes. My training went from a one-hour session a day [in] my first year. Now I’m training three times a day,” Snell said.

And even though this was Strick’s first time competing, he didn’t let the national stage overwhelm him.

“All I kept telling myself was just be in the moment. You’re here, you’re doing the thing ... just be here in the moment and do your best,” Strick said.

Hansen said he convinced Strick to enter “American Ninja Warrior” due to the similarities in feats athletes must get through and the comradery between athletes in Alaska Native games and American Ninja Warrior.

“Every single ninja’s on the sidelines, everyone’s there to support each other, to help each other grow, to cheer each other on. And that’s the biggest similarity between the Native games and Ninja Warrior,” Hansen said.

“We build each other up, we cheer each other on, we tell each other how to get to the next point. It’s not just solely me versus him. We’re trying to work together to get to the next height,” Strick said.

Snell says that the difficulty in the competition is mostly in the mind and that as long as you go in with effort and a good mentality, you’ll be ready.

“It’s not that, ‘wow, these obstacles are hard and I’m destroying myself.’ It’s like, ‘wow, this is fun, I have something new to train towards. I have something that I can actually achieve if I try and I can see the outcome,” Snell said.

American Ninja Warrior will be showing on Monday with each of the Alaskan athletes being featured at 7 p.m. Alaska time on NBC.

