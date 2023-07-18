Aleutian volcano eruption intensifies, triggering aircraft advisory

COLD BAY, Alaska (KTUU) - An ash cloud with an altitude reaching over four and a half miles into the sky was observed Tuesday morning coming from Shishaldin Volcano, located along the Aleutian Islands.

The volcano, which has been fairly active recently, saw an increase in its eruptive activity overnight into Tuesday morning. As a result of this, the Volcano Alert Level has been raised to “warning,” with the aviation color code at red.

The National Weather Service has issued an inflight weather advisory for the activity, with recent pilot observations estimating the ash cloud at a height of 24,000 feet.

The eruption is continuing, with the ash cloud drifting south to southeast of Shishaldin over the open waters of the Gulf of Alaska. A trace amount of ashfall is possible downwind of the volcano.

Shishaldin has had over 26 confirmed eruptions since 1824, with most of them being fairly small. The spring 1999 event generated an ash cloud that reached 45,000 feet above sea level.

