FBI investigating bank robbery in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The FBI Field Office in Anchorage is searching for information related to a bank robbery that took place Monday afternoon in the Russian Jack Park neighborhood.

According to the FBI, at approximately 1:15 p.m. a suspect presented a demand note at the Credit Union 1 branch on Debarr Road. The suspect revealed, “what was believed to be the handle of a handgun, and threatened use of a firearm.”

The suspect is described as a Caucasian adult male, approximately 5 foot, 8 inches, with black hair, a mustache, a mole near the side of his top lip, and a deep voice. He was described as wearing a dark beanie, sunglasses, and a black or navy blue hoodie.

The public is urged to contact the FBI Anchorage Field Office at 907-276-4441 or online at tips.fbi.gov with any information about the robbery.

Credit Union 1 bank robbery suspect (FBI)

