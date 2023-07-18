Kodiak police investigate deadly hit-and-run

By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:23 PM AKDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KODIAK, Alaska (KTUU) - The Kodiak Police Department has identified a suspect in their investigation of a deadly hit-and-run, according to an online post.

Police opened an investigation after Vanessa Jean Amox, of Kodiak, died on Saturday after being struck by a truck during the community’s evacuation efforts.

The collision took place near East Rezanof Drive at Mill Bay Road around 11:20 p.m.

Kodiak, along with many other communities on the Southern Alaska coast, was under evacuation orders as part of a tsunami warning.

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck near the Eastern Aleutian Islands at 10:48 p.m. that night.

