Man stabbed multiple times at Wasilla gas station; suspect in custody

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - A man is in custody after a stabbing at a gas station on Monday, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch.

Antjuan Walker, 24, of Wasilla, is charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and third-degree assault.

Troopers were called to the Holiday gas station on the Parks Highway at Meadow Lakes Loop at 3:57 p.m. on a report of a stabbing.

When troopers arrived, they found a man on the sidewalk outside the store lying in a pool of blood.

Troopers said the victim was stabbed “upwards of 7 times to the stomach, chest, and arm, which resulted in a large amount of blood loss.”

The victim was taken to Mat-Su Regional Medical Center and is in stable condition.

Troopers took Walker into custody inside the gas station and learned the violence stemmed from past issues between the suspect and victim.

Walker is being held without bail.

