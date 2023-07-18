Rain showers through midweek, with tranquil weather to follow

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Many across Southcentral are waking up to some sunshine on this Tuesday morning, with other parts of Southcentral seeing cloud coverage and spotty showers. Although the day is starting off fairly nice, we’ll once again see increasing clouds and a chance for rain into the evening hours. This rain comes as an easterly wave continues to shift westward. While the better chance for rain today remains through Prince William Sound and The Copper River Basin, areas of the Mat-Su and Anchorage Bowl will see showers into the evening.

Even with clouds set to return through the day, highs will still warm into the upper 60s. It’ll be an exceptional afternoon, with most of the day staying on the drier side. Wednesday provides a better opportunity for some rain, where many locations could pick up a .10 to .25″ of rain, with higher amounts along the coast. This rain will keep things on the cooler side Wednesday, with many locations expected to stay in the lower 60s.

Things begin to change as early as Thursday, as drier and sunnier conditions look to make a return. While the better day for sunshine looks to arrive Friday, all of us will see the warmer conditions returning to the region. It’s likely that by weeks end we’ll see highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Southeast will keep rain showers around to close out the week, with widespread rain and cooler conditions arriving this weekend.

Have a wonderful and terrific Tuesday!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.