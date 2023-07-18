Summer rain showers end by Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rainfall was steady over the Anchorage and southcentral through the weekend, and continued on Monday. The city recorded 1.53 inches over the weekend, with another .11 falling on Monday.

The rain put Anchorage in 6th place for the wettest year (through July 17th) with 8.29 inches!

Monday evening saw thunderstorms popping up in the eastern interior and southwest coast, with over 14-hundred lightning strikes recorded for the state. Thunderstorms are likely to pop up Tuesday and Wednesday evenings as well. And because of the rain and thunderstorms, watch for rising water levels on interior rivers and streams. The Isabel Pass area on the Richardson highway is one of the areas to be especially watchful for high water levels.

The weather changes to warmer with clearing skies by Thursday. High pressure builds in from the west and east. This pattern shift will bring sunshine to not just southcentral, but interior areas of the state too. In fact, temperatures are likely to hit the 80s by Friday and the weekend in Fairbanks.

Hot spot was Fort Yukon with 70 degrees. Cold spot goes to Gulkana, dropping to 38 degrees.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.