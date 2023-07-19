In Anchorage, an effort toward safer streets – for drivers and pedestrians alike

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A recent national report from the Governor’s Highway Safety Assn. showed an increase in vehicle-pedestrian crashes across the country, but while Alaska Department of Transportation data shows a slight decrease across the state, the Municipality of Anchorage is tracking its own trends in Southcentral.

Statistics from the MOA Traffic Engineering Department provide a snapshot of vehicle-pedestrian crashes over the course of five years, from 2017 through 2021. By its calculations, there were 569 crashes involving pedestrians over that time frame. Forty-four of the incidents – or 7% – proved deadly.

Municipal Traffic Engineer Brad Coy said there are conditions that tend to be consistent in the majority of crashes across the municipality: When distracted driving or disregard for the law come into play, the likelihood of a crash climbs tremendously.

“When you have the combination of inattentiveness with disregard for traffic control, that’s like a perfect storm of what are causing or contributing to a lot of these vehicle-pedestrian incidents,” Coy said. “Inattentiveness, distraction, or what I might say, just not being mindful.

“You’re driving along, you’re in your own little world, not paying attention, or you’re walking – this goes on both sides, both pedestrians and drivers – just a lot going on,” he continued. “We have a lot of things that are distracting us. So that’s a key element.”

Over the past few years, pedestrian crashes have typically made up about 3% of total crashes within the MOA, but that 3% also represents 40% of all fatalities, according to the Traffic Engineering Department.

While 2022 data is still being reviewed, overall, pedestrian crashes in general were up by about 15% in 2022, compared to the year prior.

“Pedestrians – nationally, the term that is used is ‘vulnerable road users’ – they are ones that don’t have the protection of a vehicle or all the safety precautions that are built around a vehicle,” Coy said, “so they are in a more vulnerable state, as indicated by that 40% (figure). Another way to look at it is, if you are a pedestrian and involved in a collision, then the likelihood of you being injured or killed is significant.”

A summary report from the Traffic Engineering Department shows injuries were reported in more than 80% of all crashes involving pedestrians. From 2021 to 2022, data also indicates those were up by 25%, but pedestrian fatalities were down by 60% over the same time period.

Over the five-year window from 2017 to 2021, for which the department has released a detailed report already, only 67 of the 569 vehicle-pedestrian crashes were classified as non-injury. While nine deadly vehicle-pedestrian crashes are listed for within the MOA over 2017 and 2018, that number went down to five in 2019, then back up, to eight in 2020, before spiking to 13 for 2021.

Coy said part of this rise in 2021 may be partially attributable to the pandemic, with more people on the streets more often.

“Knowing that pedestrians are so vulnerable – one in seven injured pedestrians is killed – I think when you look at COVID, and a lot more people out on the streets using other modes,” he said, “we did see an uptick in some of that activity.”

Related to street safety across the MOA is an initiative called Vision Zero, which is modeled after the global project that first started in Sweden and was – at least in Anchorage – an endeavor first kicked off in 2016 by the administration under then-mayor Ethan Berkowitz. The idea was and is to get to a point where the road system doesn’t see any fatalities or serious injuries involving traffic. In November of 2018, findings from a study titled Safer Streets for Everyone were released in a public report. At that point, the report showed, 19 people died on Anchorage streets yearly, and 43% of those deaths were people walking, riding a motorcycle, or riding a bike.

A one-year update was released, but despite the multi-year vision of the project, it’s fallen off since then; between changes within the Berkowitz administration, the COVID-19 pandemic, the entrance of a new administration under Mayor Dave Bronson, and other factors, there were multiple reasons, Coy said, why Vision Zero hasn’t fully come to fruition.

However, while a project such as Vision Zero takes intense collaboration to come to life and be implemented in a meaningful way, Coy said his department is working right now on multiple projects to make Anchorage streets safer.

“One way that I like to say it is that the traffic engineering really focuses on the user experience,” he said. “We’re not designing the streets, the pavement, we’re not designing or building the actual physical part. Instead, we’re weighing in on everything the user interacts with, so the signal, the signs, the striping, all of those elements.”

Just last week, a “reimagined” position – a traffic-calming pedestrian-bicycle coordinator role – was filled after being vacant for years. The person in that role will be looking specifically into how different changes can be made to improve safety and the experience overall for commuters, particularly those who are not traveling in vehicles.

Coy said there is also an ongoing pedestrian safety campaign, made possible by federal funding, which is in its second year and is being ramped up. The department is also working on protected bike lanes in the city, starting with a pilot project along Pine Street that is to see installation begin as early as this September.

