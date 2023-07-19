Assembly to hold work session regarding challenge to Anchorage election

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Assembly leadership is requesting Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration answer questions regarding an April 4 Election complaint filed by a former member of his administration.

The Anchorage Assembly is holding a work session meeting on Friday to discuss the challenge to the election.

Assembly leadership said the complaint is “generating significant public interest.”

According to documents presented by the Anchorage Assembly, Mayor Bronson’s former chief-of-staff Sami Graham is one of the three authors of the complaint.

According to a letter Anchorage Assembly leadership sent to Mayor Bronson’s office, the complaint quoted, “verbatim,” an Information Technology Department policy statement that cites, “personnel must not insert any unauthorized USB device into any piece of MOA owned equipment without authorization from the Information Technology Department (ITD).”

According to the complaint filed on April 11th, those who filed it said they were concerned an unauthorized USB device could “intentionally” or “unintentionally” alter data.

Assembly leadership said the policy was created and published only on a non-public municipal website mere hours before the complaint was submitted, and exactly how the authors of the election complaint came to have a copy of the “policy” has raised questions.

At the work session, Assembly leadership said they would like the Bronson Administration to answer questions as to how and why the ITD Policy Statement was developed, and whether Mayor Bronson or his staff were aware that an ITD statement was being developed, or discussed with complainants.

“It really raises a lot of questions about what a member of the mayor’s administration is doing releasing unfinal and informal policies to members of the public who are using those so-called policies to raise concerns that violations of policies that didn’t exist, existed, to such a degree that it could overcome the outcome of an election, " Anchorage Assembly Chair Chris Constant said.

Constant said he expects Mayor Bronson’s Chief of Staff Mario Bird to attend the meeting. Alaska’s News Source has reached out to the Bronson Administration for comment on this story but has not heard back at this time.

