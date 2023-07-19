Electric shock may have played role in man’s drowning

Officials with the Anderson County Coroner’s Office said Marshall Meadors III was missing for about 30 minutes before deputies found him. (Source: WHNS)
By Sumner Moorer and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:04 AM AKDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – Officials say an electrical shock could have contributed to the death of a physician who was found dead near a lake dock in South Carolina Monday night.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found the body of 65-year-old Marshall Meadors III in the water shortly after 8 p.m.

Officials with the Anderson County Coroner’s Office said Meadors was missing for about 30 minutes before deputies found him.

Investigators found some exposed electrical wire on an electrical box powering the dock near where the victim was swimming and believe a shock could have contributed to the drowning.

The coroner’s office said their preliminary investigation indicated that Meadors died from freshwater drowning but are still investigating.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An iPad was found in the Salmon River near the cockpit of the CH-47D Chinook helicopter that...
iPad is likely linked to cause of fatal helicopter crash, investigators say
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Man stabbed multiple times at Wasilla gas station; suspect in custody
Credit Union 1 robbery
FBI investigating bank robbery in Anchorage
A woman was killed in a vehicle collision on the Glenn Highway on Friday evening.
Woman killed in crash on Glenn Highway identified
This web camera image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows a low-level ash plume from...
Aleutian volcano eruption intensifies, triggering aircraft advisory

Latest News

A car is buried in mud and rocks from recent flooding, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New...
High-water rescue crews save people flooded in Kentucky as death toll rises in northeast US
Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs after a visit with campaign volunteers at the...
Trump’s target letter suggests the sprawling US probe into the 2020 election is zeroing in on him
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police to provide update on investigation into Carlee Russell’s disappearance
Barricades are placed near the Unification Bridge, which leads to the Panmunjom in the...
North Korea silent on its apparent detention of a US soldier who bolted across the border