FirstNet public safety network can help keep Alaskans safe

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The parking lot of the State Crime Lab in Anchorage was the site of a recent behind-the-scenes look at some of the technology first responders are using in the state to communicate and keep people safe, including portable cellphone towers that can provide coverage in an emergency.

FirstNet is a nationwide wireless broadband public safety network operated by AT&T that was born after 9/11, according to its operations manager, Scott Agnew.

“The firefighters couldn’t talk with the police officers, couldn’t get out of the building, so there was lives lost unnecessarily,” Agnew said. “Public safety needed a network that they could communicate reliably and in the worst possible conditions.”

Congress ordered the network be established in 2012 and AT&T got the contract to operate it and build it in 2017. Agnew said the system was finished in March of 2023.

The wireless network offers broadband coverage specifically for first responders. In an emergency, any other traffic on the network is preempted to make sure emergency responders can communicate quickly.

“So if the system is busy, our traffic that is related to the emergency and maybe helping somebody or saving someone’s life gets priority over it, which is critical,” said Kyle Green, the fire marshal for the University Fire Department in Fairbanks, which has used the network for several years. Green said the department also uses the system to pull up maps and other information for fire and paramedic calls as well as those fighting wildfires.

Agnew said the system has over 14,000 subscribers in Alaska including the Alaska Department of Public Safety and the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

