Mat-Su Assembly ordinance changing water body setback draws crowd with mixed reactions

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Mat-Su Borough Assembly postponed taking up an ordinance that would determine how close borough residents could own structures near rivers, lakes, ponds, and other bodies of water.

The ordinance would, as written, change the distance for structures being built from 75 feet to 25 feet of a water body, but only if specific standards are met. While going over the consent agenda, the ordinance was postponed indefinitely, but a new version is expected to be back before the Assembly soon.

The ordinance would amend current Mat-Su municipal code. Part of those standards includes having a best management practice plan for stormwater run-off, which would need to be installed by a licensed engineer.

Many are invested in the outcome of the decisions and implementation of this ordinance. Some Valley residents own lake-front properties themselves and are impacted by fines or citations enforced by the current municipal code for the water body setback.

Some who supported the change cited current properties that are already in violation of the 75-foot rule.

“I’m in agreement with being able to have properties closer, a lot of us have purchased properties that are nonconforming and our hands are being tied,” resident Ken Patterson said in front of the assembled crowd.

Others still are concerned about nonpoint source pollution — which occurs from chemical seepage on and in the ground — and encourage mitigation efforts to prevent runoff water collecting chemicals and other things from entering bodies of water. Some testifiers said it could negatively alter fishing, tourism, and wildlife, among other features in the area.

“The borough is known for its beautiful lakes and fishing,” Mat-Su resident Patty Fisher said. “This change in the setback, in my opinion, will endanger fishing in the Valley by increasing the risk of pollution in the lakes.”

“We must keep our waters clean and flowing, so I urge keeping the 75-foot setback, making sure this committee is well represented by those who speak for the fish and ducks,” another resident, who identified herself as Ellen, added.

Mat-Su Assembly member Tim Hale emphasized that if a form of the ordinance passed, it would impact roughly 750 properties in the Mat-Su area, many of whom are not in compliance with current regulations.

“Right now, in the Mat-Su Borough, you’re not allowed to build within 75 feet of a water body,” Hale said. “This would change the rules for properties around lakes specifically, and would allow them to build within, up to, 25 feet of a water body.”

Although the ordinance was met with strong controversy, versions of it have already been sent to two different commissions for recommendations, including a fish and wildlife commission and a planning commission.

It will now be headed to a working group with a variety of people from different fields to recreate a new ordinance from a clean slate. The next Mat-Su Assembly meeting on August 1 is expected to have a new version of the ordinance. A public hearing on that newly-introduced ordinance should then take place at the following Assembly meeting on August 15.

Another ordinance passed as amended Tuesday night effectively prohibits registered sex offenders from establishing permanent residency within 1,000 feet of schools, child care centers, and public parks.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.