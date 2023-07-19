Missing man found dead in retention pond days after disappearing

Authorities confirmed a missing man named Wade Gordon Jr. has been found dead.
Authorities confirmed a missing man named Wade Gordon Jr. has been found dead.(Wade Gordon Jr. family | KTTC)
By KTTC staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:05 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC/Gray News) - Officials in Minnesota say the body of a missing man has been in a pond.

KTTC reports that the body of Wade Gordon Jr. was found in a retention pond near Byron City Hall on Monday afternoon.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office identified the body as Gordon.

Authorities said Gordon’s family reported him missing on July 8 after he was last seen leaving his job the day before.

The mother of his children shared that it was unlike him to go off the radar and that his family was concerned for his safety.

Gordon’s vehicle was previously located at his work, Ornua Ingredients, with no personal belongings inside.

This week, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said its team found Gordon’s body in the pond after a concerned resident told them they heard a noise and told deputies to check the area.

Investigators are not sure if foul play was involved.

Copyright 2023 KTTC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed in a vehicle collision on the Glenn Highway on Friday evening.
Woman killed in crash on Glenn Highway identified
An iPad was found in the Salmon River near the cockpit of the CH-47D Chinook helicopter that...
iPad is likely linked to cause of fatal helicopter crash, investigators say
Credit Union 1 robbery
FBI investigating bank robbery in Anchorage
Alaska State Troopers badge
Body of respected North Slope scientist recovered after rafting accident
Sen. Lisa Murkowski tours the Graphite One site near Nome.
$37.5M graphite mining grant gets bipartisan praise from Alaska delegation, governor

Latest News

One person is dead after a car crashed into a home in St. Louis County, Missouri.
GRAPHIC: 1 person killed after car goes airborne, crashes into homes
FirstNet technology provides communication for first responders during emergencies
Pennsylvania flooding: Search intensifies for missing children
FILE - Apple CEO Steve Jobs holds up an Apple iPhone at the MacWorld Conference, Jan. 9, 2007,...
First-gen iPhone sells at auction for $190K — about 380 times its original price
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas....
Trump says he’s ‘target’ of DOJ probe into efforts to undo 2020 election