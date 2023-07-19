A more summer-like weather pattern emerges as rain exits into Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It seems rain has been the headlining factor for most of the summer, but that is set to change through the rest of the week. We’ll see one more day of rain before a more summer-like pattern drives temperatures into the upper 60s, with plenty of sunshine expected.

Rain for today is primarily driven from the area of low pressure that remains to our south. Several upper-level waves have been rotating around the low, keeping the showers with us. We’ll see one more good push of rain through the afternoon and evening hours before a building ridge will shift the low further to the south. This will open the door, for a drier and warmer pattern to emerge.

With rain expected today, many areas will see up to half an inch of rain, with some localized heavier amounts through the Susitna Valley and along the coast. These areas could see up to three-quarters of an inch of rain. While the rain will primarily stay with us into the evening hours, there’s an outside chance we’ll see some showers linger through early tomorrow morning. Expect highs today to remain in the 50s and 60s.

Starting tomorrow, clouds begin to clear out across Southcentral Alaska. This will lead to a slow but gradual rise in our temperatures. By week’s end, many areas will be sitting under mostly sunny skies with highs well into the 60s.

Southeast Alaska continues to see showery activity, with Thursday largely remaining on the dry side. If you’re a fan of calmer weather, tomorrow might just be the day for you. Get outside and enjoy it, as widespread rain returns into the weekend.

Across the state, we’ll continue to hold onto warmer conditions along the North Slope. Temperatures could top out near 70 degrees for parts of the Arctic coastline, while the interior warms into the mid to upper 70s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

