Rain mid-week, gone by Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain is going to go away, but another round was expected for Tuesday night and Wednesday, then it really fades going into Thursday. High pressure will begin to bridge from the western interior to southcentral and link up with another ridge that will develop over Western Canada. This sets up warm temperatures for the interior and southcentral, even southeast will see clearing.

Tuesday provided a break between rain events for Anchorage, and with the help of sunshine, pushed the city to its third official 70 degree high for the summer!

Before this occurs though, thunderstorm activity will be elevated in the interior, especially the eastern interior tonight and again Wednesday night. River levels in the interior are also being watched, as rainfall and melting drains into water systems.

Hot spot was Tanana with 77 degrees. Utqiagvik was the cold spot with 40 degrees.

