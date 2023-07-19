Recovery efforts underway for body of Juneau kayaker

FastCast morning digital headlines for Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:01 PM AKDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Recovery efforts are underway for the body of a Juneau kayaker who drowned in Mendenhall Lake earlier this month, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch.

Juneau police on Sunday told troopers that 43-year-old Paul Jose Rodriguez Jr. was reported missing. The following day, Alaska Wildlife Troopers, Juneau Mountain Rescue and SEADOGS searched for the missing kayaker in the lake and on the shorelines. While the search parties did not find Rodriguez, they did come into possession of a helmet and Go-Pro camera that belonged to the missing kayaker.

“A review of the video determined Rodriguez had drown on July 11 when his kayak overturned, and he went into the glacial water. It is believed he was not wearing a PFD or appropriate protective clothing for glacial water sports,” troopers wrote in the dispatch.

Juneau police were alerted to Rodriguez’s disappearance by the U.S. Forest Service on Sunday. The Forest Service shared that a vehicle had been sitting in the parking lot of the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center since July 11. Juneau police responded to the parking lot and confirmed the vehicle belonged to Rodriguez. The police notified the Alaska State Troopers, who began to organize search efforts in the area.

Also on July 11, troopers took possession of an unoccupied kayak with a dry bag attached. The kayak was found unoccupied by someone who towed it to shore and reported it. According to troopers, there were no “identifying marks” on the kayak.

Mendenhall Glacier
Mendenhall Glacier(Sean Maguire/KTUU)
