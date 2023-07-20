Alaska attorney general signs letter opposing Biden’s desired changes of federal medical privacy rule

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor joined 18 other state attorneys general in signing a letter last month opposing a change that the Biden administration seeks surrounding federal medical privacy rules.

The proposed rule would ensure that medical providers are not forced to disclose patients’ records to authorities in other states, regarding reproductive health care and gender-affirming care.

The 19 attorneys general total who signed the letter regarding the proposed rule — which has not been enforced yet — believe it would hinder “the legitimate interests in protecting prenatal life, maternal health and safety and the integrity of the medical profession.”

Currently, in Alaska, abortion access remains legal under the state constitution’s privacy clause, which protects medical decisions.

In addition, according to the Pew Research Center, just over 60% of Alaskans believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

Rose O’Hara-Jolley, the Alaska state director for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, called Taylor’s move to sign on to the letter “sickening.”

“Abortion is health care. Abortion saves lives in many ways. Abortion is a health care choice that — in the state of Alaska — we have a constitutional right to access and it shouldn’t be the state or anyone else’s decision what health care people choose to access,” O’Hara-Jolley said.

O’Hara-Jolley assures Alaskans that regardless of Taylor signing the letter, he doesn’t have the power to change the Constitution.

“What he’s done is signed onto a letter that — in my opinion — kind of misdirects and misinforms Alaskans on their rights and the damage has kind of already been done,” O’Hara-Jolley said.

O’Hara-Jolley says Planned Parenthood has received numerous calls and messages from people who are scared and concerned that their medical records could be shared with other states.

The Biden administration’s proposed rule seeks to change HIPPA laws to prevent authorities from getting medical records across state lines regarding abortion and gender-affirming procedures.

The group of attorneys general believes the proposed rule change is a federal overreach and goes against the Supreme Court’s decision regarding abortion. The attorneys general say it goes too far, believing it would limit their ability to get medical records during investigations within their own states.

Taylor stressed that Alaska joined the letter due to concerns about federal overreach and the state’s ability to protect the public health, safety, and welfare of Alaskans.

O’Hara-Jolley finds it concerning that Taylor signed the letter in the first place.

“I find it incredibly alarming that our attorney general would do something so dangerous to the health and safety of Alaskans. He’s made people believe now that they can’t trust their health care providers, and the state should never be involved in your medical decisions,” O’Hara-Jolley said.

When asked for additional context, Taylor emphasized he will not seek information regarding Alaskan’s health care. He also responded to concerns about signing the letter.

“While this rule would have no effect on Alaska because abortions are legal, the rule seeks to thwart other states that have made a different policy decision on abortions post the Dobbs v. Jackson decision,” Taylor wrote. “This letter is about preserving state’s rights in the face of federal overreach, and that is why Alaska joined. Some news organizations have bizarrely asked if the state plans to pursue information on these procedures in other states or seeks to provide this information to other states. The answer is an emphatic, ‘No.’”

Taylor broke down how HIPPA works as a way to show the attorneys general want authority within their own states, which they feel the proposed Biden rule change would limit.

“If presented with a court-ordered warrant as part of an investigation, a provider would normally then provide the information that is permitted under HIPAA. Absent a warrant, there are only limited law enforcement exceptions under HIPAA. Disclosure is prohibited unless the request came under one of those narrow exceptions” Taylor said.

A letter sent to Alaska’s News Source by Rep. Rebecca Himschoot shows more than a dozen state lawmakers have come out in direct opposition to Taylor’s support of the Mississippi AG’s letter.

“Privacy is an Alaskan value we are happy to share with anyone who visits our state,” Himschoot said. “Alaskans expressed this value when we added the right to privacy to our Constitution in the 1970s, and our letter asks the administration to honor our founding document.”

