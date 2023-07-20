Cold weather sets back Alaska’s peony harvest

MAT-SU VALLEY, Alaska (KTUU) - The summer of little to no sun has taken its toll on Alaska’s peony farmers this year, who normally begin harvesting stems at the beginning of July. Cooler temperatures, however, have stifled the plant’s ability to grow, leading to a later-than-average harvesting period.

Martha Lojewski, who owns and operates Mt. McKinley Peonies in Willow as well as founded the Alaska Peony Cooperative, said the stunted growth has led to much more than a shortage of flowers in the market.

“The weather causes so many domino effects down the line,” Lojewski said. “It’s not just cold, wet weather. It is a lot of cold, wet weather. It’s not just a few days late. It is three weeks later than last year.”

Lojewski said out-of-town staffers that work on her farm each year arrived before stems were ready to be clipped and had to leave before harvesting could begin. She has since been working around the clock on her farm to meet customer order deadlines.

One-third of Lojewski’s orders had to be canceled when the flowers weren’t ready to ship in time.

“It was tens of thousands of dollars that were canceled the first two weeks, and of course they’re weddings so they’re not going to get rebooked,” Lojewski said. “I’m hoping we can satisfy that chunk at the end of the season with other brides, other florists, events, wholesalers — and just extend our season.”

In Wasilla, it’s a similar story for Deborah Champion of Champion Peonies.

“I’ve lived here for over 55 years and this is the coldest summer I’ve experienced,” Champion said. “The plants were really feeling it this year.”

Champion’s farm is located at the base of Hatcher Pass where temperatures have been dropping into the low 40s in the evenings. Even still, she said daytime temperatures haven’t been conducive to growth.

“56 [degrees] is just not that warm, to get them started and help them grow, so it was just very slow,” Champion said.

Champion Peonies was also forced to cancel some early-season personal orders but was able to fill other orders with the backing of other farms within the Alaska Peony Cooperative — an association of numerous peony farms located throughout the state.

“My partner farms were able to satisfy those customers because they’re in their own little microclimate,” Champion said. “When I’ve got cold days by the mountains they’re in the wide open in Willow or Talkeetna and they’re just a little warmer, so they harvest a little sooner.”

While it was a late start to the harvest season, the peonies growing on farms in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough are starting to mature. The cooperative will have the first peonies of the season available for sale locally at the upcoming South Anchorage Farmers Market this weekend.

