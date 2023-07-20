Man indicted for assault on Alaska Airlines flight from Minneapolis

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man from Minnesota was indicted on charges of assault following an attack on an Anchorage-bound flight last month.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 37-year-old Christian David Burch was onboard an Alaska Airlines flight from Minneapolis to Anchorage in June 2023 when he allegedly caused a disturbance on the flight and then became unresponsive.

Believing his state to be the result of a drug overdose, members of the flight crew and two passengers who were medical professionals attempted to administer a dose of naloxone to Burch. Burch resisted violently, pushing people around him and grabbing one flight attendant near her throat.

One of the passengers with medical training was able to give two inhaled doses of naloxone to Burch, which allowed members of the flight crew and some passengers to restrain him physically for the duration of the flight. Flight attendants were unable to serve other passengers and perform their normal duties during Burch’s outbursts.

A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted Burch on one count of interfering with a flight crew and one count of assault in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States. Burch faces a fine of up to $250,000 and a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine sentencing.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.