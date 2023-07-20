Sullivan Arena not preferred option at Housing and Homelessness Committee meeting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s not even August and the Municipality of Anchorage and the Anchorage Assembly are already discussing options for an Emergency Cold Weather Shelter Plan.

At Wednesday’s Housing and Homelessness Committee meeting the Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness said they expect somewhere in the neighborhood of 450 people to be in need of housing this winter.

However, some residents who attended the meeting said they do not want to see the Sullivan Arena used as a mass homeless shelter this winter.

At the meeting, Assembly members and city staff said their preferred option for the Emergency Cold Weather Shelter Plan is to expand their network of non-congregate options, such as hotels and churches.

The estimated cost for a non-congregate shelter runs $110 a day, according to the committee’s presentation.

The committee asked municipality staff if any hotels, churches, or previous shelters have responded to staff’s request to be part of this upcoming shelter network this winter, and they said no. but committee Chair Felix Rivera said he wasn’t worried as it is still early.

Committee members said it is clear the Sullivan Arena being used again as a mass shelter is not the proffered option of Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration.

“Unfortunately the Sullivan has become sort of a de facto default mass shelter, an easy go-to, and not the last resort. I think that paradigm has changed based on today’s conversation. I’m encouraged by that,” Assembly Member Daniel Volland said.

One resident, Joe Wood, said he is prepared to take action if it is, due to property damage that has occurred from the arena being used as a shelter in the past.

“My plan of action is I’m filing a temporary restraining order and request for a permanent injunction and I’m going to ask the court for a certification to represent everyone that is along 16th Street,” Wood said.

Assembly Member Volland said they hope to have a better understanding of what their shelter network will look like at their August meeting. The Golden Lion lease and startup cost was also supposed to be discussed Wednesday, but it has been rescheduled for Friday.

