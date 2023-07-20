Sunnier skies and warmer temperatures as the week draws to a close

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain showers are coming to an end across Southcentral Alaska, with a gradual reduction in cloud coverage throughout the day.

Today will be a tale of two different weather patterns, as the first half of the day will be cloudy and cool. The second half of the day is the prize winner for all, as sunshine returns to the region. This will set the stage for a warmer and sunnier weekend across Southcentral.

Two areas of high pressure will nose themselves across the state, leading to drier and warmer weather across Southcentral. It’s very likely we’ll see highs climb near 70 degrees over the next few days, with slightly cooler temperatures into next week. This will only be due to a bit more cloud coverage, with highs likely staying in the mid-60s.

While we dry out across Southcentral, Southeast Alaska is gearing up for another wet stretch of weather. While it’s largely dry today, isolated to scattered showers return overnight into Friday, with the rain ramping up into the weekend. It’s very likely we’ll see some locations across the Panhandle see highs drop into the lower 60s through next week as a result.

Through the Interior and to the North Slope, warm temperatures will take hold over the next several days. While the Interior will see hazy skies and a chance for some thunderstorms, those along the coast will once again see highs top out in the 50s west, while areas to the east warm into the 60s and 70s. It’s quite possible we could see some records broken for parts of the Arctic coastline.

