Toxic algae blooms take toll on marine life

Experts are concerned about large algae blooms off the coast of Southern California. Source: KSBY/THE MARINE MAMMAL CENTER/CNN
By KSBY staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:08 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRO BAY, Calif. (KSBY) - Experts said large algae blooms in California have poisoned hundreds of sick sea lions and dolphins because of a neurotoxin the blooms produce.

Rescue organizations like The Marine Mammal Center in Morro Bay are stepping up their efforts this time of the year as a domoic acid outbreak is killing marine wildlife.

“They’re seizing. They’re dying on the beach,” said Justin Viezbicke of NOAA Fisheries.

Marine mammal facilities said are struggling to keep up with the overwhelming numbers of sick sea lions and dolphins.

“The reports have been staggering. I mean, the facilities literally can’t even answer the phone and keep up with it when it was at its peak,” Viezbicke said.

“Domoic acid is a poisoning that is released by an algae. And every year, the Marine Mammal Center sees this toxin being released. So we get about 60 to 80 cases of animals with domoic acid poisoning at the Marine Mammal Center,” said Aliah Meza, The Marine Mammal Center operations manager.

The toxin targets the animals brain and heart, affecting their behavior.

Animals can experience disorientation, erratic behavior, foaming at the mouth and even seizures.

“So we’ll give subcutaneous fluids to help flush that toxin out of the animal system,” Meza said. “We’ll also give them medicine to help with reducing the seizures.”

Though the toxin isn’t anything new, experts are doing their best to collect data that could help find a solution in the future

“The reality is, is every one of these animals that’s got the poisoning from domoic acid has going to have long-term effects,” Viezbicke said. “You know, we know that domoic acid poisoning affects the hippocampus. It affects their long-term memory abilities. And so we’re really curious to see those animals that did make it out of rehab, how they do in the future. We’ve got flipper tags on them all. And so we’ll hopefully get some re-sights that will help inform us better for the future.”

Support for inundated facilities has come from other rescue organizations and facilities throughout the country.

“As kind of support through our stranding network partner agencies, we’ve been sending staff and volunteers to help support those folks as they’re kind of working with these animals,” Meza said.

Meza said there have only been a handful of cases in San Luis Obispo and Monterrey counties, but the danger isn’t over yet.

Domoic cases can be seen through the summer and into the fall.

Copyright 2023 KSBY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Man stabbed multiple times at Wasilla gas station; suspect in custody
Anchorage police are investigation the death of a woman in Mountain View as a homicide
Anchorage police searching for man connected to Mountain View homicide investigation
Paul Jose Rodriguez Jr.
Recovery efforts underway for body of Juneau kayaker
An iPad was found in the Salmon River near the cockpit of the CH-47D Chinook helicopter that...
iPad is likely linked to cause of fatal helicopter crash, investigators say
Anchorage election workers test the city's voting system
Assembly to hold work session regarding challenge to Anchorage election

Latest News

UPDATED CAPTION: A group of tourists stand near a border station at Panmunjom in the...
US says North Korea has not responded to attempts to discuss American soldier who ran across border
Rhonda Jewell left the baby in the car for at least five hours, police said.
10-month-old left in hot car dies, caregiver arrested
The woman appeared before a Miami-Dade County judge Wednesday following her arrest on charges...
Mother tried to hire a hitman to kill her 3-year-old son, police say
The horse is seen bowing over the headstone, which is covered with American flags and flowers.
Police horse pays tribute to fallen officer at gravesite
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
The wait is over as Powerball finally has a winner for its jackpot worth over $1 billion