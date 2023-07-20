Visit Anchorage leaving Historic City Hall building, and a new library could take its place

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The tourism information bureau Visit Anchorage is in the process of moving from the city’s Historic City Hall building on Fourth Avenue, a space it has occupied since 1995.

But they’ll have a new home soon — Visit Anchorage’s CEO Julie Saupe said the organization purchased the former Allure Day Spa building at 142 West Fifth Avenue, and plans to complete their move by mid-August.

Saupe said several factors went into the decision, including the fact that Visit Anchorage was able to purchase the new building instead of leasing the much larger Historic City Hall space from the municipality, as it had done for years.

“We just decided that it was time to maybe take that next step and have a little bit more control over our future destiny,” Saupe said. “And we also had been a larger staff pre-pandemic, and so as we thought about it more and more, we just think this s more space than we needed and feel good about the space that we are going into.”

Although Visit Anchorage is the only tenant in the building, Saupe said they won’t be leaving completely. They plan to keep the Visitor’s Center on the west side of the building open as well as the Log Cabin Visitor’s Center next door.

One use for the soon to be vacated building may be as a site for a new downtown library. A spokesperson for the Anchorage Library System said a special committee has been looking for a downtown location ever since the city received a $7.2 million estate donation left by a library lover who specified the money be used to open a downtown library location. Spokesperson Misty Nesvick said the current value of that endowment is approximately $13 million.

The Historic City Hall building is considered the strongest candidate, according to Nesvick, who said it will be evaluated in the coming months.

