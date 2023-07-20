Warmer and drier weather this weekend

High pressure and sunshine take over then
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:59 PM AKDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High pressure, we can’t wait for your arrival in Southcentral! Why? Because the ridge that is expected to build east across the region, with the expectation that it will warm up and dry out this weekend.

Talk about a warm day! Utqiagvik (Barrow) yesterday hit 65 degrees, tying 2007 and 2017. Today, they hit 74 degrees! That is a hot day for one of the most northern cities!

While waiting for the high to establish its hold in the state, scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast through the evening and taper off Thursday.

Hot spot was Minchumina and McGrath at 80 degrees. The cold spot was Point Thomson with 40 degrees.

A more summer-like weather pattern emerges as rain exits into Thursday
