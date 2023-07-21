4 dead in North Slope helicopter crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Four people are dead after a helicopter crashed on Alaska’s North Slope Thursday night, according to officials with the National Transportation Safety Board.

There were no survivors in the crash, according to Alaska NTSB Chief Clint Johnson.

Johnson said the helicopter was a Bell 206L-4 craft operating out of Maritime Helicopters in Homer, a private charter company. Johnson said the helicopter was returning to Utqiagvik from a mission, although it was unclear where it was coming from.

North Slope Search and Rescue crews found the downed helicopter partially submerged in a shallow lake approximately 51 miles southwest of Utqiagvik, according to Johnson.

Johnson said Maritime Helicopters lost contact via an electronic tracking system around 7 or 8 p.m. Thursday, which prompted an overdue call.

DJ Fauske, North Slope Borough director of external affairs, said the search team was alerted of the overdue helicopter around 11:20 p.m. Thursday, which he said was between the villages of Wainwright and Atqasuk.

Fauske said North Slope Borough Search and Rescue is investigating with help from the NTSB, and also notified the Federal Aviation Administration, the borough police department, Alaska Rescue Coordination Center and Alaska State Troopers of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

