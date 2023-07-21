Alaska lawmakers pen letter to attorney general over medical privacy, constitutional concerns

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska lawmakers are pushing back against state Attorney General actions in a national debate over medical records.

Alaska’s attorney general Treg Taylor cosigned a letter — along with 18 other Republican state attorneys general — opposing a proposed change by the Biden administration regarding patient privacy laws related to abortion and gender affirming procedures.

In response, 13 Alaska state representatives and senators wrote a letter meant to reinforce the importance of protecting the privacy of individuals seeking reproductive healthcare across state lines.

The letter, sent to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, aims to emphasize the lawmakers’ support of the Alaska constitution as currently written — which protects and keeps abortion legal in the state. The 13 lawmakers hoped their action stressed what they say is the importance of protecting the privacy rights of patients, and that individual information should continue to be protected.

“For me there’s just a lot of things across the board where reproductive healthcare is incredibly important to me, and it’s also important to send a message that we’re going to keep stand up for that — and then to also redirect and say hey, these are the real priorities of Alaskans. Attacking people’s right to privacy, wanting to know what women are doing with their bodies and at doctors appointments is not an appropriate use of our time,” Rep. Jennie Armstrong said.

Rep. Rebecca Himschoot said she understands the attorney general’s position, but believes its important for Taylor to remember his role in understanding and interpreting the constitution on behalf of Alaskans.

“I think it’s really important for Alaskans to honor what we’ve provided in our constitution in the past, and that is a right to privacy — and I really value that right to privacy in all matters, but in particular, regarding healthcare,” Rep. Himschoot said.

Rep. Himschoot also said that the letter is not meant to attack the attorney general — the signees simply want to support the constitution and for the attorney general to protect the constitution himself.

“Privacy is an Alaskan value we are happy to share with anyone who visits our state,” Himschoot said in an email. “Alaskans expressed this value when we added the right to privacy to our Constitution in the 1970s, and our letter asks the administration to honor our founding document.”

Rep. Armstrong believes the attorney general should refocus his energy on other issues.

“I think in the letter from the attorney generals they mentioned something that this is important to protect prenatal life, but my question is what about all of the life that is here now,” Rep. Armstrong said. “What about the children that are going hungry now? What about being the state with the number one rate of women killed by men in the nation? What about having the highest rate of abuse and neglect and all of these things? I mean we rank worse in everything we want to be best in.”

Rep. Andrew Gray sent a statement on the issue through email.

“Our Attorney General has signed on with other attorneys general to oppose President Biden’s efforts to protect reproductive healthcare information from being shared across state lines,” Rep. Gray said. “Alaskans value privacy, have enshrined the right to privacy into our state constitution, and now AG Taylor’s actions set out to violate that right.”

Attorney general Taylor shared a statement regarding the letter from lawmakers.

“HIPAA has successfully protected Personal Health Information for over 20 years by limiting who has access — and the states do not seek to change that or grant more access, contrary to much of the rhetoric out there,” Taylor said.

“A provider would normally provide information that is permitted under HIPAA if presented with a court-ordered warrant as part of an investigation. Absent a warrant, there are only limited law enforcement exceptions under HIPAA. The letter merely asks that the status quo remain, and that the federal government not dictate what information a state may need for these narrow law enforcement purposes. The focus has been on abortion, but the new rule actually applies to a broad swath of potential actions, which could, for example, hinder investigations into crimes such as statutory rape, sexual abuse of a minor, or sex trafficking.”

Taylor also said that Alaska joined the letter because of the concerns for federal overreach in areas of state rights, as well as the state’s ability to protect the public health, safety and welfare of Alaskans.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.