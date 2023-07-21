Baked Alaska! Starting Friday, temps trend upwards

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High pressure will build over the Eastern and Southcentral sections of the state over the next several days, bringing in the most significant warm spell of the summer.

Temperatures in parts of Southcentral are likely to climb to the high 60s and 70s. But in the Interior city of Fairbanks, the expectation is that the numbers could get close to the 90-degree mark on Sunday. That will lead to some sunburned skin in the 49th state!

While sun bakes part of the state under a ridge of high pressure, that same ridge holds wet weather against the West Coast and Western Interior. The rain and clouds won’t be able to get past the defenses of the dome of high pressure and its sinking air.

Hot spot was Eagle at 81 degrees. The cold spot was Cordova with 43 degrees.

