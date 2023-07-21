Couple in hospice care makes final wish come true by going on date at Golden Corral

A Michigan couple in hospice care completed their final wish of having a date at Golden Corral.
A Michigan couple in hospice care completed their final wish of having a date at Golden Corral.(WXYZ via CNN Newsource)
By Alexandra Bahou, WXYZ
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:09 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - A couple in Michigan got to take part in their final wish by having a date at Golden Corral.

On Thursday, Larry and Betty Crabtree had a very special meal together.

They have been married for 58 years and are currently in hospice care.

The two have raised six children and entered home hospice within just a few months of each other.

Doctors have given Larry Crabtree six months to live and Betty Crabtree about a year.

So, they are making the most of their time.

The couple said they are visiting some of their favorite places along with spending time with the people they love.

Copyright 2023 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police are investigation the death of a woman in Mountain View as a homicide
Anchorage police arrest man connected to Mountain View homicide investigation
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Man stabbed multiple times at Wasilla gas station; suspect in custody
Paul Jose Rodriguez Jr.
Recovery efforts underway for body of Juneau kayaker
Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium
Alaska Native Medical Center found to have deficiencies with emergency services
An iPad was found in the Salmon River near the cockpit of the CH-47D Chinook helicopter that...
iPad is likely linked to cause of fatal helicopter crash, investigators say

Latest News

Daniel Robinson and Dianna Hofer say they always wanted an apartment together but weren’t sure...
After years of living on the street, couple get first apartment together
Jonathan Huntington currently has 161 animals in her care, many of which are still looking for...
Reptile rescue refocuses on community education
Nearly every weekend this summer — and on a lot of weeknights as well — the sound of music is...
Bang the drum loudly for Alaska’s live music scene
Alaska's booming summer concert scene - clipped version - clipped version
Reptile rescue hopes to better serve community through education