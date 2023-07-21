Fishing report: Dipnetting on the Kenai, an effortless way to fill the freezer

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It is one of the easiest ways to fish for salmon in Alaska — dipnetting on the Kenai, where hundreds of thousands of sockeye are harvested annually from July 10 through 31.

Sports Director Jordan Rodenberger checked it out for himself and captured the action in the video attached.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game set total yearly harvest out of all the Upper Cook Inlet personal use salmon fisheries — Kenai, Kasilof, and Fish Creek — at 25 salmon and 10 flounder for the permit holder, and 10 salmon for each additional household member.

The Kenai River personal use dip net fishery will be open 24 hours per day, beginning at 11 p.m. on Friday, July 21 through 11:59 p.m. Monday, July 31, though areas to dipnet and harvesting limits remain the same.

Have a Fishing Report tip or idea? Cast a line to sports@ktuu.com.

