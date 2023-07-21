Reptile rescue refocuses on community education

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - If you follow Jonathan Huntington around her tropically-heated garage, it doesn’t take long to realize just how much she loves the animals in her care. The walls are lined with reptile terrariums and additional tanks are stacked to create three aisles in the center. In each one sits a critter, basking in the warmth put off by the heat lamps that rest atop.

Huntington grew up with reptiles in her house — she knows a thing or two about how to care for them properly.

“People kind of started reaching out because they needed help with this, or I need advice on this, or ‘hey I can’t take care of this animal anymore’,” Huntington recalled. “From there, it literally just evolved based on what the local needs were.”

Local need culminated in the founding of the nonprofit Jonathan’s Reptiles in 2016 — offering rescue, rehabilitation, boarding, and event planning services. Huntington said the need for these types of services was dire within the reptile community in Alaska.

Due to personal life changes, however, the rescue announced Monday that it would be restructuring its organization to shift its focus to reptile husbandry education, no longer taking surrenders or participating in public and private events.

Huntington said it was a difficult decision but a step in the right direction for the nonprofit to continue serving the animals.

“Having the capacity and having the volunteers and the ability to continue doing events — pretty much weekly, because we do 50 to 70 events a year — and to continue at that rate, it’s just hard to sustain long-term,” Huntington said. “We need to shift our focus towards, instead of being the one to take in those rescued animals, focus more on education and how to help owners get to the point where they can care for their animal so that it’s not something that needs to be surrendered down the road.”

Huntington runs the nonprofit out of her home garage and has a full-time job with the state on top of the work she’s doing for the rescue.

According to data she’s been compiling over the years spent running the rescue organization, Huntington says almost all the reptiles surrendered and in need of rehabilitating are a direct result of improper husbandry — the care and cultivation of the animal.

Huntington said the new focus of the organization will be that of proper husbandry, consultations, class offerings, as well as emergency preparedness — something she’s been passionate about since a windstorm in January of 2022 in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough left thousands without power for days.

While the rescue no longer intends to partake in events going forward, it will still honor all previously scheduled ones including the All Alaska Reptile & Exotics Expo at the Menard Sports Center in Wasilla on Aug. 12.

Currently, Huntington has 161 animals in her care, including snakes, turtles, geckos, and iguanas — many of which are looking for their forever homes.

<13 50> “We do have a number of really amazing, amazing critters looking for good homes,” Huntington said. “I say that because I just love them so much, and they’re deserving of everything in the world.”

Those interested in researching and potentially adopting a reptile are encouraged to reach out to the organization via email or social media page.

Editors note: Jonathan’s Reptiles has a list of other local reptile resources on its website.

