Summer warmth and sunshine return across parts of Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Warmer weather is on the horizon for parts of Alaska, while others are already dealing with record heat. Areas along the Slope woke up Friday morning to temperatures hovering near 60. This is 10 to 20 degrees warmer than parts of Southcentral woke up to. It’s possible the Arctic coastline could see another day where record breaking heat looks possible.

Drier weather is returning to Southcentral, as two areas of high pressure influence weather conditions across the state. From Southcentral into the Interior, highs will possible warm to some of the warmest levels this year, with an extended stretch of sunny and dry conditions. It’s looking very likely that for the first time this year, Anchorage could warm into the 70s for two consecutive days. That being both Friday and Saturday, with highs in the Copper River Basin expected to top out near 80.

While high pressure will keep us on the drier side, we’ll still see some passing clouds. Saturday will most likely be the sunniest day across Southcentral, before clouds return into next week.

Southeast is gearing up for an extended stretch of wet and cooler weather. While the heaviest rain holds off until the weekend, today could provide up to .30″ of rain for parts of the Panhandle. Highs through the weekend and into next week will stay in the 60s.

July looks to largely close on the warmer side for much of the state, as the active weather we’ve seen through a large portion of this year looks to finally have lost its steam. This doesn’t mean we won’t see any rain showers in the coming days, but that our widespread cloudy, wet and cooler weather pattern looks to remain on hold for quite some time.

Have a wonderful Friday!

