Veilbreaker Skybridges open to visitors, providing guests a new view at Alyeska

GIRDWOOD, Alaska (KTUU) - A new adventure awaits at Alyeska Resort.

Up about 2,500 feet above the valley floor, and spanning about 600 feet in total, two bridges called the Veilbreaker Skybridges are now welcoming visitors for tours at the top of the mountain.

And even for those who have been up there before, it hasn’t been like this.

The bridges are fully operational as of this week, now several days into the inaugural season.

Once tickets are booked, visitors begin with a tram ride to the summit. After that comes what is estimated to be a 20- to 30-minute hike to get to the start of the Veilbreaker Skybridges course.

Geared up with a harness and helmet, visitors are then ready to start off on the main adventure.

“Some of them are apprehensive of heights, and our guides are trained so well, they instill confidence in people,” Alyeska Resort Mountain General Manager Duane Stutzman said. “(Guests) are leaving, and we’re seeing high fives, and they’re saying they’re going to come back and do it again. So we are extremely stoked to be able to offer this once-in-a-lifetime adventure here in Alaska to our destination visitors from all over the world.”

There are a few key points to know before going and after tickets have been booked. Groups are made up of up to six people per tour. Tickets cost $150 per person. And restrictions-wise, those who try must be at least 4′9″ to cross the bridges, and anyone under the age of 18 must have a guardian present at all times.

While the trip may sound intense, the resort said it’s designed to be for all experience levels, so even those who consider themselves a non-hiker or non-heights person may still want to explore the bridges as an option.

“No experience necessary,” Stutzman said. “Our guides are trained. We’ll suit you up in the climbing harness, carabiners, clip you into the system. Basically, all you need to be able to do is walk, and the rest, our guides will help you overcome any fear of obstacles you have, tell you a little about the terrain, the mountains we have here and overall, it will be an enjoyable experience.

“It’s a really unique adventure,” he said, adding that it will test limits for some, but that “so far, everyone has left here with a big smile.”

Those interested can visit the Alyeska website for more information.

