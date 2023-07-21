Veilbreaker Skybridges open to visitors, providing guests a new view at Alyeska

Veilbreaker Skybridges debut at Alyeska Resort
By Beth Verge
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:59 AM AKDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIRDWOOD, Alaska (KTUU) - A new adventure awaits at Alyeska Resort.

Up about 2,500 feet above the valley floor, and spanning about 600 feet in total, two bridges called the Veilbreaker Skybridges are now welcoming visitors for tours at the top of the mountain.

And even for those who have been up there before, it hasn’t been like this.

The bridges are fully operational as of this week, now several days into the inaugural season.

Once tickets are booked, visitors begin with a tram ride to the summit. After that comes what is estimated to be a 20- to 30-minute hike to get to the start of the Veilbreaker Skybridges course.

Geared up with a harness and helmet, visitors are then ready to start off on the main adventure.

“Some of them are apprehensive of heights, and our guides are trained so well, they instill confidence in people,” Alyeska Resort Mountain General Manager Duane Stutzman said. “(Guests) are leaving, and we’re seeing high fives, and they’re saying they’re going to come back and do it again. So we are extremely stoked to be able to offer this once-in-a-lifetime adventure here in Alaska to our destination visitors from all over the world.”

There are a few key points to know before going and after tickets have been booked. Groups are made up of up to six people per tour. Tickets cost $150 per person. And restrictions-wise, those who try must be at least 4′9″ to cross the bridges, and anyone under the age of 18 must have a guardian present at all times.

While the trip may sound intense, the resort said it’s designed to be for all experience levels, so even those who consider themselves a non-hiker or non-heights person may still want to explore the bridges as an option.

“No experience necessary,” Stutzman said. “Our guides are trained. We’ll suit you up in the climbing harness, carabiners, clip you into the system. Basically, all you need to be able to do is walk, and the rest, our guides will help you overcome any fear of obstacles you have, tell you a little about the terrain, the mountains we have here and overall, it will be an enjoyable experience.

“It’s a really unique adventure,” he said, adding that it will test limits for some, but that “so far, everyone has left here with a big smile.”

Those interested can visit the Alyeska website for more information.

Watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police are investigation the death of a woman in Mountain View as a homicide
Anchorage police arrest man connected to Mountain View homicide investigation
A special citizens scientist program works to understand why Nushagak king salmon numbers are...
Bristol Bay fishermen up in arms over lower salmon prices
Attorney General Treg Taylor signs letter, opposing Biden’s desired changes of federal medical...
Alaska attorney general signs letter opposing Biden’s desired changes of federal medical privacy rule
Alaska Airlines
Man indicted for assault on Alaska Airlines flight from Minneapolis
Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium
Alaska Native Medical Center found to have deficiencies with emergency services

Latest News

Alaska attorney general Treg Taylor in 2021.
Alaska lawmakers pen letter to attorney general over medical privacy, constitutional concerns
Alaska lawmakers pen letter to attorney general over medical privacy, constitutional concerns
Sen. Lisa Murkowski on upcoming presidential election
Sen. Lisa Murkowski on upcoming presidential election
Jonathan Huntington currently has 161 animals in her care, many of which are still looking for...
Reptile rescue refocuses on community education