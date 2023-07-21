Woman found dead with gunshot wounds south of Glenallen

FastCast morning digital headlines for Friday, July 21, 2023.
By Shannon Cole
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:57 PM AKDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GLENALLEN, Alaska (KTUU) - A woman was found dead on Wednesday south of Glenallen, Alaska State Troopers report.

According to a dispatch, troopers from the Glenallen detachment responded to an incident near mile 4.5 of the Old Edgerton Highway near Kenny Lake. When they arrived they located 35-year-old Tonsina resident Daisy Delarm with multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspect, who was still on the scene, was identified as Tristin Harvey, a 26-year-old from Kenny Lake. Harvey proceeded to assault troopers, causing minor injuries, before eventually being detained.

Harvey was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and fourth-degree assault. He was taken to the Mat-Su Pretrial facility and will be held there without bail.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation and Alaska State Troopers are investigating Delarm’s death.

