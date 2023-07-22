Anchorage Assembly work session reviews timeline of April election complaint

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Assembly members are seeking to get to the bottom of what’s behind a challenge to the April election results. They’re looking at the sequence of events that led to a former member of Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration getting ahold of an internal policy that was then used to challenge the results of the election.

On Friday morning they were presented with a timeline, documentation showing coordination between Bronson’s former chief staff Sami Graham and municipal employees.

According to documents, Graham filed a complaint on April 6 that election staff was using thumb drives to transfer election data from voting tabulation machines to municipal-owned computers. Graham said she was concerned the USB drives could “intentionally” or “unintentionally” alter election results.

On April 11, the municipality’s chief information security officer Mark Merchant emailed and coordinated with the municipality’s information and technology director Marc Dahl on crafting a new Information Technology Department policy stating ”personnel must not insert any unauthorized USB device into any piece of MOA owned equipment without authorization from the information technology department.”

Merchant then emailed and instructed system analyst Heather Holland to create a link to the informal policy on a non-public municipal website used internally by municipal employees. Dahl then emailed Graham a link to the ITD Policy, which she then used to support her initial complaint.

Mayor Bronson’s chief of staff Mario Bird said the mayor was unaware of the events surrounding the election complaint and the ITD Policy.

“I think the ombudsman said that he is going to have a preliminary report ready by next week, and another two weeks that he’s going to have his final report done, at which point it will be shared with the administration and assembly. At that point we’ll review it — if we need to take action we will,” Bird said.

Assembly chair Christopher Constant said the assembly will likely not discuss the incident until the ombudsman report is finished. After that an executive session will be called to resolve the issue.

“I’m not going to speculate what the administration needs to do with staff at this point. What we need to understand is what’s behind those documents, how did the process work, and what’s the plan going forward to ensure we don’t have coordination of this nature because it’s certainly questionable ethically. It also has some legal questions about it, " Constant said.

Bird also told the assembly that Dahl is currently on administrative leave, and Philippe Brice is the current acting ITD director. When asked why Dahl was on leave and if it has anything to do with this current situation, Bird said he could not comment on what he called personnel matters.

