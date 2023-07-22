Anchorage couple canoes 700 miles from Canada to Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When longtime Alaskans Tom Hewitt and Annie Brownlee dropped their Old Town Tripper canoe into the flowing waters of the Yukon River last month, they were doing so with the prospects of an Alaskan-sized adventure ahead of them.

The husband and wife duo teamed up to tackle one of North America’s longest rivers on a grand adventure that took them hundreds of miles through some of the continent’s most majestic yet hardy territory from the confines of their canoe.

Averaging over 40 miles per day, the tandem navigated from deep in the Canadian interior in the town of Whitehorse to cross the border into Alaska, where they finished their journey 17 days after starting in the small village of Circle.

Hewitt, who grew up in Fairbanks and became well acquainted with Interior Alaska’s traditions and notable landmarks, said he had the thought of canoeing one of Alaska’s biggest waterways planted in his mind as a child.

“That, of course, is the major river that flows through the Interior, and you know, I’ve gotten to be on it a few times as a child ... going to fish camps, things like that,” Hewitt said. “The size and scale of it is just almost like, beyond comprehension. It’s just so big.”

At almost 2,000 miles in length, the Yukon River is North America’s third-longest waterway, only behind the Missouri (2,341 miles) and the Mississippi (2,340).

Annie Brownlee paddles down the Yukon River. (Courtesy Tom Hewitt)

With family in Whitehorse, Hewitt said the idea of beginning a long float trip there with a goal of crossing the border into Alaska became more feasible.

Hewitt said he and Brownlee dove into books written by Alaskan and Canadian authors, some of whom they had the luxury of speaking to, as they prepared for their trip; longtime writers such as Dan Maclean and map makers such as Mike Rourke.

They packed 90 pounds of food into their Old Town Tripper canoe — which Brownlee said is capable of holding 1,600 pounds — along with supplies that would get them through the 2.5-week journey. They said they made miles every day, with only a handful of days bringing rain; Hewitt said the weather was generally favorable for them.

“There was one day in particular, where, you know — by all rights — we shouldn’t have tried to make any distance, but we did, and kind of learned that that was not the right thing to do,” he said. “Pretty quickly, we hung it up for the day.”

The duo originally had the village of Eagle targeted as their destination, just a handful of miles from the Canadian border, but instead decided to stretch their itinerary another 150 miles or so to Circle, in part to save on driving time.

Hewitt and Brownlee put their boat into the water on June 18 and put in river miles every day until their arrived in Circle on July 5.

A mama moose and her calf. (Courtesy Tom Hewitt)

Brownlee said the river was really high, which they attributed to the spring snowmelt and the summer rainfall.

“It was really interesting, as we had other rivers come into the Yukon, some of them were higher water from like, melting just taking place at different times, so the river volume just kept getting bigger and bigger and bigger,” Brownlee described.

The power of Mother Nature was truly on full display as the duo came upon a stretch between Dawson City and Circle, where they found Tom called “tremendous” damage from the spring breakup.

“In some places, that were chunks of ice eight feet tall still left on the bank sitting, and this was, you know, July 1 and 2, you know, so it’s been out there for months,” he said. “The power of the ice was just unreal. You could see how — for 100 yards into the woods back from the shore — it had just trashed trees, full grown and spruce and birch and aspen. Just cut right off it at the base, you know, completely knocked over.”

“Where there’d be islands, the entire island would just be leveled,” Brownlee added. “Like you could see that it had full standard mature trees and it looks like somebody just like took a giant shears to it. Totally leveled it.”

Annie Brownlee rests along the Yukon River in Canada. (Courtesy of Tom Hewitt)

With such a backcountry effort, Hewitt said the biggest fear the couple had was high winds, which could play havoc on a river that stretches a mile wide in some spots. Brownlee said when winds whip up, it makes it difficult to see where the current is and the boat could become easily swamped.

Both said they managed to keep their hefty canoe upright the entire trip.

“The number one piece of advice we received was don’t tip the boat over — which we managed to do, which was great!” Hewitt said.

Brownlee said they packed a shotgun, mostly for bear protection — she said they spotted eight bears in total, five grizzlies and three black bears — and were surprised with the ease with which they were able to cross the border into Alaska.

Once they arrived in Circle on July 5, Hewitt said they were picked up by family members who had taken their truck from Whitehorse back into Alaska, putting an end to an experience they would never forget.

“(It’s) probably my favorite trip I’ve ever done and certainly the longest,” Hewitt said. “It was just amazing, just so much to see. I mean as far as other trips that I’ve done, you know, this one relatively — we didn’t have to actually work all that hard because the river did a lot of the work for us.”

As someone who has experience paddling a large section of the Colorado River down at the bottom of the Grand Canyon to go with years of hiking excursions, Brownlee said this journey was a “special” one for her.

“It’s different than, you know, backpacking 18 miles a day with a 60-pound pack, like that’s hard work,” she said. “In some ways, it’s really kind of relaxing.

“It was just such a lovely way to see so much country.”

