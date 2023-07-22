Doyon subsidiary fined by EPA for Clean Air Act violations caused by altered vehicles

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced on Friday that it has fined Doyon Associated, LLC a total of $117,00 for violations of the Clean Air Act stemming from the installation and use of “defeat devices” on heavy duty vehicles operated by the company.

In a press release from the EPA, the agency said that Doyon Associated allegedly installed 55 of these defeat devices — aftermarket products that bypass emissions regulation systems in the vehicle — on a total of 28 vehicles.

Doyon Associated, LLC is a subsidiary of Doyon Limited, the regional corporation formed for the Interior during the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act in 1972.

The emissions created by the use of the devices is known to contain higher amounts of particulate matter and nitrogen oxides, which the EPA says can contribute to serious health problems. According to the EPA, one defeat device on a heavy duty vehicle or engine is “equivalent to putting approximately 280 new vehicles on the road”.

Ed Kowalski, director of the EPA Region 10′s Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance, highlighted the health concerns created by defeat devices.

“The manufacture, sale and installation of defeat devices is against the law,” Kowalski said. “By installing devices that defeat the manufacturer-installed air emissions control systems, the company bypassed a system designed to protect the public’s health.”

Cheyenna Kuplack, communications manager for Doyon, shared a statement via email after the announcement of the fine.

“Doyon, Limited and Doyon Associated appreciate the opportunity to respond to inquiries about the EPA press notification. Doyon acknowledged that employees made a mistake. Doyon fully cooperated with the investigation and there are no further comments,” Kuplack said.

Air quality in Interior Alaska is a year-round concern for residents as well as public health officials — especially in Fairbanks, where wood stove smoke in winter and wildfire smoke during the summer can become trapped in the Tanana River Valley. The inversion effect in winter often causes Fairbanks and the nearby city of North Pole to register the worst air quality in the state.

Investigation of Doyon Associated’s installation of the defeat devices is part of a national effort by the EPA to stop the manufacture, sale and installation of such products on both vehicles used on roadways as well as those engines and vehicles that are not used on roads, such as construction equipment.

“Illegally-modified vehicles and engines contribute substantial excess pollution that harms public health and impedes efforts by the EPA, tribes, states, and local agencies to plan for and attain air quality standards,” the press release from EPA said.

According to the EPA, Indigenous communities are often disproportionately affected by air quality and climate change. The agency maintains a variety of resources on environmental protection for tribes. A variety of grants are available for tribal entities to research, develop, and initiate action plans to address climate issues on their lands.

