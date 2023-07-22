Dry and sunny or wet and cloudy — which forecast do you get?

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A scorcher of a weekend by Alaska standards is in the making! Temperatures will range in the 60s to 70s, close to 80 in Southcentral Alaska, and soar to the 80s and low 90s in parts of the Interior.

Needless to say, many folks are happy to hear of the drier, warmer weather conditions that will coincide with a weekend!

Not all parts of the state may feel as fortunate. Wet weather is more likely for the Aleutians and West Coast as low pressure systems rotate into the regions, but encounter a wall of high pressure in the interior.

Hot spot was Eagle at 87 degrees. The cold spots were Gulkana and Soldotna with 40 degrees.

