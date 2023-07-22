Report: Spotify to raise price of premium plan

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Spotify is planning to raise the price of its premium...
The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Spotify is planning to raise the price of its premium plan.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 8:28 AM AKDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Streaming your favorite music on Spotify may soon cost you more money.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, the company is expected to raise the price of its ad-free premium monthly plan in the U.S. by a dollar.

It currently costs $9.99 per month.

The journal, citing anonymous sources, is reporting the announcement is expected to be announced next week.

The report also states that the company could increase prices in other markets in the coming months.

This would be the first increase for its premium subscription plan since Spotify launched in 2011.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No survivors were found after a helicopter crashed on Alaska’s North Slope Thursday night,...
No survivors in North Slope helicopter crash
Bristol Bay fishermen protest over 50 cent per pound market price set by processors.
Bristol Bay fishermen protest processors’ low sockeye market price — 50 cents per pound
Alaska State Troopers badge
Woman found dead with gunshot wounds south of Glennallen
Alaska Airlines
Man indicted for assault on Alaska Airlines flight from Minneapolis
Up about 2,500 feet above the valley floor, and spanning about 600 feet in total, two bridges...
Veilbreaker Skybridges open to visitors, providing guests a new view at Alyeska

Latest News

A K-9 named Maya died about a month after the police department celebrated her retirement.
Former police K-9 dies suddenly just a month after retiring
FILE - Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and...
Jamie Foxx tells fans in an Instagram message that he is recovering from an illness
He was only out for 30 minutes when he decided to head inside and noticed his shoes were a...
School librarian says his shoes melted while helping kids cross the street
The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's gorilla family recently welcomed a baby ... a birth that was...
Zookeepers thought this gorilla was male until it gave birth to a baby