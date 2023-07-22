State and local agencies face desperate shortage of foster homes

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After the COVID-19 pandemic changed a lot of things for a lot of people, one sector that was greatly affected was foster care.

Both state offices and private entities saw a major decline in the number of licensed foster homes registering to take in children in need of temporary placements. The federal public health emergency has since ended, but the number of people willing to foster has yet to bounce back.

Kelsey Ledford, the treatment foster care clinical supervisor for AK Child & Family, saw the effects firsthand over the last three years.

“When I first came to the agency we were close to 50 [foster homes],” Ledford said. “Just to show you how many we have lost over the pandemic, and all of the other changes in our community, we are down to approximately 20.”

Ledford’s agency focuses on therapeutic foster care, a service model that focuses on children with complex emotional and behavioral needs usually caused by past trauma.

According to Ledford, AK Child & Family receives around 30 referrals a week. Many of these are being denied to no foster homes being available for placement.

“In Alaska kids are twice as likely to enter the foster care system than nationwide,” Ledford said. “So up here, we are just seeing a complete shortage.”

Cory and Lori Pepitone are therapeutic foster parents with the agency. The couple has four kids total, two from birth and two adopted through fostering in Texas. When they moved to Alaska, they wanted to give back to the system that gave them two daughters.

“Having had that awesome experience we wanted the opportunity to be that experience in someone else’s story,” Cory said. “We wanted the opportunity to be that family for another family.”

The Pepitones have fostered around eight children in the last eight or nine years. They pause their license for a few weeks after a foster kid leaves their care to reset, but have no intention of stopping.

“I am a pretty transparent person so I’m not going to tell you that every day is lovely and sunshiny,” Lori admitted. “We’ve dealt with some pretty significant things, but nothing, nothing in comparison to the things that our [foster] kids have dealt with.”

Kim Guay, the director of the state’s Office of Children’s Services, said around 50% of children in foster care are reunited with their parents, but that placing those children in a home that matches their needs in the interim is critical.

“We’re always recruiting foster homes. We always say recruiting a foster home is everyone’s business, because we need more people to meet the needs,” Guay said. “We really aren’t just looking for a home, we’re looking for the right home.”

Guay said the state also prioritizes family members and friends to take children in before placing them into a general foster home. This type of fostering is referred to as “child-specific”.

The state currently has just over 2,700 children in the foster care system with approximately 1,200 licensed foster homes available. Of those homes, around 650 are considered general foster homes — that’s according to Guay.

The state is also exploring other methods of recruiting more people to become foster parents through partnering with tribal leaders in rural areas of the state to allow children to stay in their communities.

“They know their families best and so they’ll know who would be a good foster parent, who would be interested in coming to the table,” Guay said.

According to Ledford, people take — on average — seven years to consider becoming foster parents and part of the reason for the current shortage is that people are beginning to retire.

“Seven years is a really long time for kiddos that need help today,” Ledford said in regard to people that have been on the fence about fostering. “Definitely just start talking it through.”

