3 passengers, pilot, of North Slope helicopter crash presumed dead

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The occupants of a helicopter that crashed Thursday on the North Slope about 50 miles southwest of Utqiagvik are presumed dead, Clint Johnson, chief of the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska Regional Office said on Saturday.

The NTSB’s Alaska Regional Office is in the early stages of investigating the crash, as wreckage will not be analyzed until it is recovered — likely by helicopter — in the coming days, Johnson said.

Search and recovery efforts continued on Saturday.

“The Alaska State Troopers activated the Alaska Dive Search Rescue and Recovery team at the request of the North Slope Borough,” Austin McDaniel, AST Communications Director, wrote in an email.

The helicopter, owned and operated by Maritime Helicopters, likely crashed when contact was lost with the aircraft’s tracking system at about 7 p.m. on Thursday. North Slope Borough Search and Rescue arrived to the scene of the wreck at about 3 a.m. Friday, Johnson said, and the NTSB was notified at about 5 a.m.

“DNR’s three missing employees were doing normal field survey work that the Division of Geological and Geophysical Surveys regularly conducts during the summer months,” Lorraine Henry, Alaska Department of Natural Resources director of communications, wrote in an email. The helicopter was on its way back to Utqiagvik when it likely crashed, according to Johnson.

“We definitely have some challenges with this accident. The Alaska Region’s used to working in very remote areas — that’s the case here. Again, this is in a very very remote area of the North Slope. It’s submerged in a shallow lake right now, a large shallow lake. So there are some logistical challenges that we have, we’re trying to overcome those,” Johnson said.

Anyone reported missing is assumed missing until they’re identified and located, AST said. Names of the deceased will not be released to the media until after families have been notified.

