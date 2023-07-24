2 injured hikers rescued hours apart by helicopter on Flattop Mountain

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two hikers were rescued just hours apart by helicopter Saturday on Flattop Mountain, according to Alaska State Troopers dispatches.

At 3:14 p.m., troopers learned of an Anchorage woman with a likely broken ankle on the summit of Flattop Mountain.

Helo-3, an Alaska State Troopers helicopter, responded and the injured woman was taken to the Bear Valley Elementary School parking lot, where medics took her to a local hospital.

Troopers were again contacted at 11:53 p.m. by park rangers regarding an Anchorage man who had seriously injured his knee on the second saddle of Flattop Mountain.

Helo-3 came to the scene but could not land safely. LifeMed was called and was able to land and get the injured man to a hospital.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.