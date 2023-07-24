2 injured hikers rescued hours apart by helicopter on Flattop Mountain

FastCast digital headlines for Monday, July 24, 2023.
By Paul Choate
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:20 PM AKDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two hikers were rescued just hours apart by helicopter Saturday on Flattop Mountain, according to Alaska State Troopers dispatches.

At 3:14 p.m., troopers learned of an Anchorage woman with a likely broken ankle on the summit of Flattop Mountain.

Helo-3, an Alaska State Troopers helicopter, responded and the injured woman was taken to the Bear Valley Elementary School parking lot, where medics took her to a local hospital.

Troopers were again contacted at 11:53 p.m. by park rangers regarding an Anchorage man who had seriously injured his knee on the second saddle of Flattop Mountain.

Helo-3 came to the scene but could not land safely. LifeMed was called and was able to land and get the injured man to a hospital.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The occupants of a helicopter that crashed, Thursday, on the North Slope, about 50 miles...
3 passengers, pilot of North Slope helicopter crash identified
Challenge Alaska stolen bikes
Almost $90K worth of equipment stolen from Challenge Alaska’s Anchorage office
Plush toys sit on a bay window at the AK Child & Family campus in Anchorage.
State and local agencies face desperate shortage of foster homes
Alaska State Troopers badge
Woman found dead with gunshot wounds south of Glennallen
Logo of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Doyon subsidiary fined by EPA for Clean Air Act violations caused by altered vehicles

Latest News

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt, preparing to broadcast from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.
NBC Nightly News in Alaska to report on national defense
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson poses with airport officials and staff from Korean Air.
Korean Air charter flights return to Alaska for the first time since 2019
Broken Windshield Crime Scene
3 injured in crash that closed Seward Highway for hours
FastCast July 24, 2023