3 injured in crash that closed Seward Highway for hours

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Three people were injured in a crash on the Seward Highway Sunday evening that closed the highway for hours, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch.

The crash happened while troopers were pursuing a car that multiple people had reported for driving erratically.

At 5:09 p.m., troopers heard from the Seward Police Department that officers were pursuing a vehicle in the city. Seward police received reports that the driver nearly struck pedestrians and was driving in the wrong lane.

The driver was able to get away from Seward police officers before troopers could arrive.

Troopers then got a report of a dangerous driver headed northbound around mile 4 of the Seward Highway, with someone again saying the car was in the wrong lane.

Around mile 10, a trooper spotted the car and tried to stop the driver, but the driver did not stop.

The trooper “initiated a pursuit due to the extreme danger that the driver presented to the other drivers on the Seward Highway,” according to the dispatch.

A few minutes later, at mile 13, the car troopers were pursuing hit a vehicle in the southbound lane.

Both men in the car troopers were pursuing were thrown from the car during the crash. They were taken by helicopter to an Anchorage hospital with serious injuries.

The man in the other vehicle was taken to the hospital in Seward and is in stable condition.

The Seward Highway was closed for about six hours following the crash.

Troopers are asking anyone who “had to take evasive actions to avoid a blue 2006 Toyota Corolla on the Seward Highway” on Sunday between 4 and 6 p.m., or that have photos or video of the car, to call 907-262-4453.

