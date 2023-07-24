Deputies rescue deer trapped in sewer tank

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday
By Cameron Aaron and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:42 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT/Gray News) - Deputies safely rescued a deer trapped in a sunken sewer tank in Virginia, WYMT reports.

Officials with the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook, saying they responded to a call about an animal in distress Saturday.

Deputies found a deer trapped in a sunken sewer tank at a location on Rakes Ridge Road.

Deputies rescued a deer trapped in a sunken sewer tank.
Deputies rescued a deer trapped in a sunken sewer tank.(Dickenson County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said they worked with neighbors to rescue the deer.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The occupants of a helicopter that crashed, Thursday, on the North Slope, about 50 miles...
3 passengers, pilot of North Slope helicopter crash identified
Challenge Alaska stolen bikes
Almost $90K worth of equipment stolen from Challenge Alaska’s Anchorage office
Plush toys sit on a bay window at the AK Child & Family campus in Anchorage.
State and local agencies face desperate shortage of foster homes
Logo of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Doyon subsidiary fined by EPA for Clean Air Act violations caused by altered vehicles
Alaska State Troopers badge
Woman found dead with gunshot wounds south of Glennallen

Latest News

Drivers witness hundreds of thousands of toads crossing a major roadway in Stockton, Utah.
Hundreds of toads cover road
FILE - Elon Musk leaves the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in...
Elon Musk reveals new black and white X logo to replace Twitter’s blue bird
Kayak outfitter Jessie Fuentes stands above the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass , Texas, Thursday,...
Texas is using disaster declarations to install buoys and razor wire on the US-Mexico border
A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks...
UN Command says it’s communicating with North Korea about detained US soldier
FILE - The grizzly attack comes amid a rise in Montana’s grizzly bear population and an...
Woman found dead after grizzly bear encounter near Yellowstone National Park