Hazy skies as Canadian wildfire smoke builds into Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We’re coming off an exceptional weekend of beautiful weather across Southcentral. Sunny to mostly sunny skies have been with us, with the introduction of hazy skies Sunday for the region. This haze comes as wildfire smoke catches a ride on the upper-level winds, which is spreading haze through Southcentral, the Interior and along parts of the Slope. While one shouldn’t smell any of the smoke, it will provide vibrant sunrises and sunsets in areas where the skies are clearer. The hazy conditions look to linger through the middle of the week, with a bit more cloud coverage and cooler conditions by week’s end.

We’ll see an extension of the beautiful weather from the weekend, as high pressure to our south influences our weather. Daily highs will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s, with some diurnally driven showers and storms. This activity will primarily impact the Copper River Basin and the foothills of the Talkeetna Mountains. The warmest place across Southcentral will be through the basin, where temperatures could warm into the lower 80s. There is cause for concern throughout the day, as hot and dry conditions could lead to fire weather conditions throughout the day. Add thunderstorms into the mix, and the wildfire threat will increase into the evening hours.

Not only are there wildfire concerns for parts of Southcentral, but hot and dry conditions remain throughout the Interior. Many areas could once again top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s, with a chance for thunderstorms into the afternoon and evening. While dry lightning strikes don’t look likely, any wet thunderstorms could still lead to the potential for wildfire concerns.

While Southcentral and the Interior stay on the warm side, the Slope is once again dealing with the potential for record-breaking highs. It’s likely the warmth will stick around through a good portion of this week.

Have a wonderful Monday!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.