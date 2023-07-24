NBC Nightly News in Alaska to report on national defense

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt will broadcast from JBER on Monday evening with reports about Alaska’s role and importance in defending the rest of the nation.

“It really goes back to the Chinese balloon incident,” Holt said Monday morning when asked about why he decided to bring the broadcast to Alaska. “As we continue to weave that story and tell that story, there were so many questions about, ‘What is out there?’ ‘What does radar see?’ ‘How and where are we at risk?’ And that, of course, led us to Alaska.”

Holt and the NBC News crew were given access to an early-warning radar site in King Salmon and flew with the crew of an Alaska Air National Guard KC-135 tanker, an aircraft used to refuel fight jets that intercept Russian aircraft if they come too close to U.S. airspace, which has happened several times this year.

Holt interviewed Lt. General David Nahom, 11th Air Force commander and Alaska commander for the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) about Alaska’s importance in defending the nation. NBC quoted Nahom as saying, “Alaska sits in the center of the -- of any hotspot in Northern Hemisphere. From here in Alaska, we can get it over the pole into Europe, we can get down to the South China Sea, we can affect the Arctic, we can be -- we’re in the best position to defend the homeland. there is no more strategic place right now for our country than Alaska.”

Before the broadcast in Alaska, Holt interviewed Gen. Glen VanHerck, the commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command, on July 20 at NORAD headquarters in Colorado Springs. They discussed the spy balloon from China that drifted over Alaska and a large portion of the lower 48 before being shot down off the coast of South Carolina.

“We were not looking for a high-altitude balloon at that time — 65,000 feet, very slow. Our radars are capable of seeing it, but we were filtering out that data,” NBC News quoted Gen VanHerck as saying.

VanHerck said the Chinese spy balloon exposed important gaps in the U.S.’s ability to detect airborne threats and propelled the development of new surveillance technology.

When asked what his takeaways are from his interviews with top military commanders about Alaska’s strategic importance and military readiness, Holt said, “They largely speak with great confidence that the U.S. is prepared and knows where some of these threats are and is willing to adapt, but they also acknowledge it’s a very changing dynamic. In the Arctic: sea ice, more places that there will be challenges over mineral rights and that sort of thing and that could become a military issue. They also talk about hypersonic missiles, these are a little bit harder to track than, say, a typical cruise missile, so they’re watching the threats unfold, they’re watching the capabilities of potential adversaries, and they say they are staying ahead of them.”

Holt, during the Monday broadcast from Alaska, also planned to talk about his time living in Alaska. His father, who served in the U.S. Air Force, was stationed at Elmendorf Air Force Base for four years during the Vietnam War in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

“It’s great to be back,” Holt said. “I’ve been traveling the base the last several days and every day it’s a new, like, ‘oh, wait a minute, I know where I am, I recognize this or that.’ I was on the base not all of thirty seconds and saw a moose and her calves. It’s fun to be back.”

At the end of his broadcast from Anchorage, Holt also planned to draw a comparison between living on a military base during the Cold War era and during today’s tension between the United States and several potential adversaries.

“I’m just going to talk a little bit about, you know, being a kid, the challenges of growing up a military kid, but also how in some ways the times have weren’t all that different,” Holt said. “When I was at this base, there were transports coming in from Southeast Asia carrying wounded back from the Vietnam War. There were, instead of those F-22s we’ve seen flying by, there were F-4s and F-106s that intercepted Russian aircraft over the Arctic, so in that respect, the challenges were a little different, but in many ways, things are the same.”

